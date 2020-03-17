Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Director Peter John A. St. Buys 2,000 Shares

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Director Peter John A. St. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $109.26 million and a PE ratio of -16.55.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

