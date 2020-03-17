AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $577,000 in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.