10,901 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,901 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE WGO opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $63.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $910.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

