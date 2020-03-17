Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland Buys 2,000 Shares

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $10,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,500 shares in the company, valued at $551,745. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 2,300 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $11,615.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 200 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $1,224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gaia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $102.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaia Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

