Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Director Richard G. Arnold Acquires 875 Shares of Stock

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Director Richard G. Arnold bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $10,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,387.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HBMD opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. Howard Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $248.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBMD shares. Stephens started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Howard Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Howard Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

