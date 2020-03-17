Paul Howard Sutherland Acquires 2,300 Shares of Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $11,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,525. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 13th, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 2,000 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $10,980.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 11th, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 200 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,224.00.

GAIA opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Gaia Inc has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 33.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaia Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gaia by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Gaia by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

