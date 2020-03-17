Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Director James C. Cherry Buys 1,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Director James C. Cherry purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $11,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,282.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $721.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

