Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) VP Anton Feingold Purchases 1,000 Shares

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) VP Anton Feingold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $11,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 17,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,931.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 832.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

