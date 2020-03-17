BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner Buys 4,367 Shares

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,271,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,835.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BSGM opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. BioSig Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

