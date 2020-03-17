William Casey Mcmanemin Purchases 1,333 Shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) CEO William Casey Mcmanemin purchased 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,198.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
William Casey Mcmanemin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 9th, William Casey Mcmanemin purchased 16,859 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $217,143.92.
- On Friday, March 6th, William Casey Mcmanemin purchased 12,435 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $167,872.50.
DMLP opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.07.
DMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
