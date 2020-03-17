THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) General Counsel Sabrina Rusnak-Carlson Buys 5,300 Shares

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) General Counsel Sabrina Rusnak-Carlson acquired 5,300 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $14,840.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $34,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRD opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. THL Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 46.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.66%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of THL Credit by 3,410.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

