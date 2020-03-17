Kathy N. Waller Purchases 1,969 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $15,614.17. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $39,959.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CADE opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

CADE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

