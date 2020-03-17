Kathy N. Waller Purchases 1,969 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $15,614.17. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $39,959.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CADE opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.70.
Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CADE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cadence Bancorp Company Profile
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
