Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Insider Mary Stojcevski Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider Mary Stojcevski bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.50 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,500.00 ($11,702.13).

ASX:DDR opened at A$5.28 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $811.15 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67. Dicker Data Ltd has a 12 month low of A$3.65 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of A$8.09 ($5.74). The business’s 50-day moving average is A$6.36 and its 200 day moving average is A$6.77.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Dicker Data’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is currently 83.09%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

