TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 244.33 ($3.21).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 286 ($3.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective (down previously from GBX 335 ($4.41)) on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 294 ($3.87) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research note on Tuesday.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Shares of LON TIFS opened at GBX 127 ($1.67) on Tuesday. TI Fluid Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The stock has a market cap of $675.31 million and a PE ratio of 4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 214.01.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.