Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $135.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $348.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 74,622 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.