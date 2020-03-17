Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter.

SPWH opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.46. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.