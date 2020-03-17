-$0.84 EPS Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 778.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. WBB Securities started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.09. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 208,755 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

