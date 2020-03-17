Analysts Expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Farmer Bros reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.15 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FARM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of FARM opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. Farmer Bros has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $149.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 2,842.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 303,284 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the fourth quarter worth $1,802,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,039,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 145,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 77,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 66,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

