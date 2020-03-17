Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, CFO Avinash Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

DCOM opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $490.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

