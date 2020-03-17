$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.14. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised CalAmp to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. First Analysis lowered CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.