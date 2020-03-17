-$0.37 EPS Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Moderna posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 855.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Roth Capital upped their price target on Moderna from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of -0.39. Moderna has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

