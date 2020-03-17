-$0.37 EPS Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Moderna posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 855.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Roth Capital upped their price target on Moderna from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of -0.39. Moderna has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gaia Inc Director Paul Howard Sutherland Buys 2,000 Shares
Gaia Inc Director Paul Howard Sutherland Buys 2,000 Shares
Howard Bancorp Inc Director Richard G. Arnold Acquires 875 Shares of Stock
Howard Bancorp Inc Director Richard G. Arnold Acquires 875 Shares of Stock
Paul Howard Sutherland Acquires 2,300 Shares of Gaia Inc Stock
Paul Howard Sutherland Acquires 2,300 Shares of Gaia Inc Stock
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc Director James C. Cherry Buys 1,000 Shares
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc Director James C. Cherry Buys 1,000 Shares
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp VP Anton Feingold Purchases 1,000 Shares
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp VP Anton Feingold Purchases 1,000 Shares
BioSig Technologies Inc CEO Kenneth L. Londoner Buys 4,367 Shares
BioSig Technologies Inc CEO Kenneth L. Londoner Buys 4,367 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report