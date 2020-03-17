Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives News Impact Rating of -5.00

Headlines about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 250.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

