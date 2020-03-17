Zacks: Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. American Axle & Manufact. posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at $407,886.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $553.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

