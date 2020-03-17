Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $115,583,244.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,077,056.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,651,491 shares of company stock worth $178,498,245 over the last 90 days.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

