$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.22. Medallion Financial reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million.

MFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 million, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.