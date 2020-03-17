Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $765.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, CEO Barry L. Cottle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.