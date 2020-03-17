Analysts Expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. CBL & Associates Properties reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $189.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.64 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBL shares. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.27.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 582,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBL opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

