Analysts Anticipate Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). IMV reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IMV.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMV. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on IMV in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on IMV from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of IMV worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:IMV opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

