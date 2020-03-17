Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIXX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. FIX raised Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of FIXX opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.28. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $256,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $123,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,706 shares of company stock worth $12,851,722 over the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,594,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,867,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Homology Medicines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

