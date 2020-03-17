BidaskClub Upgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Sell

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $43,964,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,223 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 72,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

