Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FAST. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.