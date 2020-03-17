Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. Daily Journal has a one year low of $187.53 and a one year high of $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

In related news, Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $283,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,284 shares of company stock valued at $366,394 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

