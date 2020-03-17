Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Covetrus by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

