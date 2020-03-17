CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CVBF. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 24.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

