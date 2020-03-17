$0.91 EPS Expected for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.91. First Financial posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THFF. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,975,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. First Financial has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $459.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

