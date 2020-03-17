Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRNX. TheStreet downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

CRNX stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $321.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.02. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 46,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,975 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

