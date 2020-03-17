Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
CMPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.
Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.53. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $66.56 and a 52-week high of $145.09.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cimpress by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress
Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.
