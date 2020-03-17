Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.53. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $66.56 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cimpress by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

