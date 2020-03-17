CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra raised their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

CME opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $148.37 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.08 and a 200-day moving average of $207.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CME Group by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $19,232,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

