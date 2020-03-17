Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.42. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,690,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 3,498.8% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 151,847 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

