BidaskClub Lowers Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Buy

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Compugen stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $564.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.16. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,149,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after buying an additional 325,528 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after buying an additional 283,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Compugen in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

