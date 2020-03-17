Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.30. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.16 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $749,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

