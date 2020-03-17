CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CEVA. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen increased their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on CEVA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.27 million, a PE ratio of 151.29, a P/E/G ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.28.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $1,139,465.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 741.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CEVA by 13.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 21.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

