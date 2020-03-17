BidaskClub Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Hold

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.53. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,972 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

