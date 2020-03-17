AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 416,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 26,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

