Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGYS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Agilysys stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.02 million, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $143,700.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 84,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

See Also: Margin

Analyst Recommendations for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share
Analysts Expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Imv Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Imv Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share
Homology Medicines Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Homology Medicines Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades First Financial Bankshares to Sell
BidaskClub Upgrades First Financial Bankshares to Sell
Fastenal Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub
Fastenal Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub
Daily Journal Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell
Daily Journal Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report