Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGYS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Agilysys stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.02 million, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $143,700.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 84,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

