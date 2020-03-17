Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of AY opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 74.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

