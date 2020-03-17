BidaskClub Lowers Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to Hold

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.