Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler raised Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ BL opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,570 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,734. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackline by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackline in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,723,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Blackline in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackline by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Blackline by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

