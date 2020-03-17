Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

Get Avrobio alerts:

AVRO stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Avrobio has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $471.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avrobio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avrobio by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Avrobio by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Avrobio by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.