ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $822.63 million, a P/E ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

